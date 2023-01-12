Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,220 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $93.28 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

