Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 18.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,575 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

