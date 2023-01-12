Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stake Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Kirby by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

