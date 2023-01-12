Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Leidos by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,472,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Leidos by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,052,000 after purchasing an additional 247,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $99.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average is $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.