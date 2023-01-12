Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,950.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,190 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $91.52 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

