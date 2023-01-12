Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,150.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

