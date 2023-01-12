Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

