Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $457.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

