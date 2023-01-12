NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 480,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.5 %

NortonLifeLock Profile

NLOK opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

