Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,833 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,897.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Up 3.4 %

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.