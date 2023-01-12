NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,914.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,570.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,341.44. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,822.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

