Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,728,157 shares.The stock last traded at $26.51 and had previously closed at $28.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.