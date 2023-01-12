Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Owens Corning by 39.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Owens Corning by 4.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Owens Corning by 33.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

NYSE OC opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

