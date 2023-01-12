PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Down to $24.64

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $23.72. PagerDuty shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 6,720 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

PagerDuty Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $284,465.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,663,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 15.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $389,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PagerDuty by 18.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

