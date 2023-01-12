Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 741.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

