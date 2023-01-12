Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $76.46 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

