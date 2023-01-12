Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $103.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.