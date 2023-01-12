PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1,052.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $57,798,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 299.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.