Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $65.21 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.