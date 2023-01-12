PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,560,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $179,778.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,870 shares in the company, valued at $33,720,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $517,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145,548 shares in the company, valued at $198,515,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $179,778.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,720,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

