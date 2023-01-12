PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.95.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

