Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.92.

Shares of QLYS opened at $105.47 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

