Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,396 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after acquiring an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 982,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $118.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays cut Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

