Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $318.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $509.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.