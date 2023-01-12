Raymond James & Associates Purchases 390,230 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 219.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $2,084,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $661,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SBSW. Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.