Raymond James & Associates Purchases 390,230 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 219.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $2,084,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $661,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on SBSW. Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
Sibanye Stillwater Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.