Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,349 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $302.76 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.85.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

