Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,687 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after buying an additional 363,702 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 264,945.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 877,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,209,000 after buying an additional 876,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,299,000 after buying an additional 77,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

