Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,423 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

