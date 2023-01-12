Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,002,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 190,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.