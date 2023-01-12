Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,613,000 after buying an additional 511,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,386,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,974,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,015,000 after buying an additional 123,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $101.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

