Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,203 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,326 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,469 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

MPWR opened at $397.37 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

