Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 14,186 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.30.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

