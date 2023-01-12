Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 17,237 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $3,356,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.28. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.