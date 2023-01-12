Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,407 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

