Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 63,262 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.