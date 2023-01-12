Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $59.46 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64.

