Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 105.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 377,885 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 297.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,993,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $192.59 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $215.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.11 and its 200 day moving average is $179.79. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

