Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,723 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,446,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 54,256 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,828,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,232,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,996,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $43.47 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

