Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,041 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 36.04%. Analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

