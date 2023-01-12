Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,107.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 3.3 %

OHI opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 154.02%.

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

