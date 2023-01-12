Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140.

Shares of A opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average of $136.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.