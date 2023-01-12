Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:A opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

