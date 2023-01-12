Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after buying an additional 4,807,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 121.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after buying an additional 1,892,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 202.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,546,000 after buying an additional 1,400,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $35,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $32.12 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOR. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

