Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 416,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 200,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $40.28 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.