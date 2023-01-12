Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.02 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after purchasing an additional 329,515 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,208,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,851,000 after purchasing an additional 277,098 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $148.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

