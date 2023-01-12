Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,590,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after buying an additional 1,027,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,614,000 after buying an additional 710,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.97.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

