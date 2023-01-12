Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.22 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

Moderna stock opened at $186.64 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $228.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,526,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

