Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after buying an additional 2,897,179 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,379,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,138,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 171,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,293,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAE opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $28.31.

