Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,991 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,151 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of InMode by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

InMode Trading Down 9.6 %

InMode stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

