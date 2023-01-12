Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 91.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $165.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.26%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

